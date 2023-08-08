Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Music quietly rolls out new smart Discovery Station

With no fanfare whatsoever, Apple Music has begun surfacing a new Discovery Station that recommends new tracks that you might like.

Apple Music subscribers should notice a new Discovery Station appearing on the app. Just head to the Listen Now tab and dive into Stations for You.

As the name suggests, Discovery Station seems to be using an algorithmic approach to recommend new tracks based on your listening history. You know, like every other music streaming service has been doing for ages.

There’s already a personalised Station on Apple Music, of course, but that one mixes in tracks you’ve played before. Discover Station is purely committed to bringing you new music.

Talking of the personalised Station, Apple has also taken this opportunity to update its little animation to match that of the new Discovery Station.

What with this being a Station, it’s essentially a never-ending, constantly updating playlist of fresh tunes – unlike the actual playlist of New Music Mix, which is only ever 25 songs long.

As 9to5Mac points out, the Discovery Station feature has been in limited public testing for the past year or so, but it now appears to be rolling out globally.

Last week it was claimed that Apple will hold its next big event on September 13. This is where you can expect to see the iPhone 15 range announced, as well as a new Apple Watch.

While Apple may be keeping its next smartphone launch date broadly on track (give or take a week), previous rumours have suggested that actual availability of the phones may be delayed to October.

