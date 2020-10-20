Apple launches iOS 14.1 to set stage for iPhone 12 release

Apple has released the first major update for the iOS 14 operating system, just as early iPhone 12 buyers eagerly await the arrival of their new handsets.

iOS 14.1 (and iPadOS 14.1) bring support for the four iPhone 12 models, two of which go on sale at the end of this week. However, if you’re looking for an abundance of new features to usher in the new era, you may be disappointed.

There’s a laundry list of improvements and bug fixes through, including flaws with the Home Screen, Mail, incoming calls, Calculator, Apple Music, Files and in setting up Apple Watches.

The full release notes are as follows:

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

iOS 14 arrived in September at an event to celebrate new iPad models. It’s a significant update, which finally brought live widgets to the home screen, as well as a much needed redesign for Siri, and huge improvements to Messages and Maps apps.

The arrival of App Clips is also significant. They negate the need to download an entire app when you’re only likely to require brief use of some features. Apple also enabled default apps to be set for email and web browsing, launched a brand new Translate app, and brought picture-in-picture video to the iPhone.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …