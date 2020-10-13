Apple announced the new iPhone 12 for 2020, offering several new upgrades on last year. Read on for everything you need to know on the price, release date, specs, colours and more.

The highlights of the new iPhone 12 range include new camera capabilities across the board, a new industrial design (as well as a new Blue colour variation), a more powerful new A14 processor and the inclusion of 5G.

iPhone 12 is available in Black, White, Red, Green and Blue. The new model features the Super Retina XDR display, previously reserved for the Pro models last year. The display offers support for HDR, Dolby Vision and HLG.

The design features a new Ceramic Shield to make the iPhone “more durable than ever”. The new iPhone will feature 5G, with mmWave available for models in the US. iPhone 12 features the new A14 chip, which is the first smartphone chip using the 5nm process and is “the fastest CPU in any smartphone” while offering a 50% GPU from last year’s iPhone.

The iPhone 12 sports two new camera sensors for improved photography, these being 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel wide lenses. The camera system offers big improvements for both photos and video in both lowlight and HDR modes.

The new iPhone is being released alongside new cases and a wireless charger that works together seamlessly to help you easily charge your device wirelessly. The new charging setup brings back the MagSafe moniker from the MacBook. You can get 15W wireless charger from MagSafe. MagSafe will also enable other accessories to connect magnetically to the back of the iPhone. A MagSafe Duo charger will allow you to charge you iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

Apple revealed the iPhone 12 would not feature either EarPods and Apple power adapters in the box, expected to significantly reduce the waste Apple produces. There will be a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

iPhone 12 release date – When will it come out?

The iPhone 12 lineup is set to be revealed on October 13. This date was heavily rumoured before Apple confirmed it by sending out invites.

A set of leaks have clarified when we can expect to get our hands on the new 2020 Apple phones. Starting with prolific Apple leaker Jon Prosser:

Prosser’s reporting on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro coming first and the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini coming later opposes what we’ve seen from MacRumors and Bloomberg. However, highly accurate leaker Kang corroborates Prosser’s release date assertions.

iPhone 12 price – How much will it cost?

We’ve already seen some leaks and predictions regarding price, with the standard 2020 iPhone being touted as starting at either $749 or $799 thus far.

The ongoing uncertainty continued this week through to separate leaks pointing to these different prices. Infrequent but often extremely accurate leaker Kang has indicated a starting price of $799 for the regular iPhone 12, $649 for the iPhone 12 mini, $999 for iPhone 12 Pro and $1099 for iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, the lower-priced suggestion has been corroborated by prolific Apple leaker Jon Prosser has touted lower prices for the non-Pro models:

iPhone 12 design – What will it look like?

We weren’t all that far from the beginning of Apple’s iPhone launch but well-known leakster Evan Blass dropped an epic leak with not much time to spare, showcasing the full 2020 lineup.

iPhone 12 camera – What is LiDAR?

Recent reports from Kang, a leaker with a sparkling track record, had previously revealed the colours that have seemingly been confirmed by Evan Blass. Here’s the full set of expected colours for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: Black, White, Red, Blue and Green. The new Pro and Pro Max are expected to be available in Gold, Silver, Graphite and Blue.

Prominent leaker Max Weinbach has taken to Twitter to offer a wide range of new information on the iPhone 12 cameras:

Weinbach’s extensive thread points towards improved Face ID for the full lineup and the potential for Portrait video on the LiDAR-sporting Pro and Pro Max models. Weinbach notes both Digital and Optical Zoom will be significantly improved for this year’s model as well as enhanced close-ups using the Ultra-Wide lens and Night Mode also now working on the telephoto zoom lens.

iPhone 12 specs – How powerful will it be?

As you can see from Jon Prosser’s most recent reporting on release date above, the leaker is also stating the base iPhone 12 will begin with just 64GB of storage. You’ll have to fork out extra cash if you need more. Prosser added in a follow-up tweet that the Pro models would start at 128GB, however.

While the upcoming Apple Silicon Macs are getting most of the attention when it comes to Apple processors, the company still has a speedy new iPhone to facilitate.

If these new leaked benchmarks (via IceUniverse) are anything to go by, the new A14 chip may fall short:

The benchmarks show the A14 chip getting beat by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor. While some may be disappointed by this, it is always hard to judge Apple devices solely on a benchmark, with Apple’s control over its whole ecosystem allowing key performance gains in real-world performance.

How many models of the iPhone 12 will there be?

UBS analysts believe that Apple will release not one, but four new iPhones in 2020, with the following specifications:

A 6.7-inch iPhone with 6GB of RAM and a triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing

A 6.1-inch iPhone with 6GB of RAM and a triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing

A 6.1-inch iPhone with 4GB of RAM and a dual-lens rear camera

A 5.4-inch iPhone with 4GB of RAM and a dual-lens rear camera

iPhone 12 screen – Will it have 120Hz?

A big point of contention for the new iPhone is the display. Many smartphones, from budget to flagship, have moved to up to 90Hz/120Hz high refresh rate displays. Apple is yet to release a phone with this tech, however, it does feature on iPad Pro – courtesy of “ProMotion”.

Early in the iPhone 12 rumour lifecycle, it seemed we could be treated to the technology in 2020 but it was squashed by several sources. However, prolific leaker Jon Prosser, who was a major driving force behind the initial 120Hz display rumours has now poopooed its appearance on the 2020 iPhone.

Will the iPhone 12 have 5G?

Nikkei has reported that Apple is preparing to ship a total of 80 million units of 5G-enabled modems for this year’s iPhone. This news almost certainly means that each phone in the new flagship range will support 5G, in a complete U-turn from the surprising omission in last year’s range.

While we are fully expecting 5G to come to all models of the 2020 iPhone in some form, it looks like there’s going to be a few caveats.

According to Fast Company, the 12 Pro Max looks set to be the only model to include mmWave 5G. mmWave 5G offers even faster speeds than “regular” sub-6Hz 5G but does struggle at longer ranges. Along with being restricted to the 12 Pro Max, it seems it will also only be available in US, Korea and Japan. The news may frustrate Pro fans looking to futureproof their iPhone but don’t fancy the beefy Max model.

Will iPhone 12 have a charger?

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) reports you likely won’t get a power adaptor in the box with any 2020 iPhone model. That means you’ll either have to use a charger you already have or pay up and purchase the new 20w brick. This seems even more likely now Apple has confirmed the Apple Watch 6 will not come with a USB adapter in the box.

Kuo states that one reason behind this move could be to offset the higher production cost of the 5G phones. It also seems like Apple will stop production entirely of 5w and 18w chargers and remove it from iPhone SE 2 boxes later this year.

We’ve seen rumours suggest the new iPhone will support 20w charging, that’s a 2w boost over the iPhone 11 series. However, it’s important to note that while the iPhone 11 does support 18w charging, only the Pro and Pro Max models come with that faster charger in the box. If you’ve got an iPhone 11 you’ll need to buy it separately, or stick with the slow 5w charger that is included.

An extra 2w might not seem like much, but with the iPhone still so far behind Android rivals when it comes to charging speeds any improvement is welcome.

Will the iPhone 12 come with EarPods in the box?

Another, slightly minor, piece of information we have heard surrounding the next iPhone is that it might be the first flagship from Apple to ditch the included EarPods headphones. Now, don’t expect this to mean you’ll find a pair of AirPods nestled in the iPhone 12’s packaging, instead, it seems like you’ll have to provide your own buds. A couple of iterations ago Apple ditched the included headphone dongle so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise the ‘Pods themselves might be next.

We’ve also seen another rumour suggesting that the new iPhone will, once again, use Lightning as its main connection port – rather than the now far more common USB-C port you’ll find on the iPad Pro, all of Apple’s laptops and just about every Android phone.

