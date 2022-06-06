Apple Home gets new app ahead of Matter launch

Alongside a slew of new features for iOS 16, announced at WWDC 2022, the company unveiled a brand-new Apple Home app for smart home control, ahead of the launch of the Matter standard.

Rather than just giving the current app a facelift, Apple has said that it has reworked Home (and the underlying HomeKit technology) from the ground up, with enhancements to the underlying technology designed to make it more efficient and reliable for users to control devices.

More noticeable are the changes coming directly to the app, with a fresh interface that’s designed to make it easier to navigate organise and view accessories. The latter is important. Once Home gets filled up with devices, trying to find a specific one to control can be very hard.

With the new version of Home, Apple has introduced categories, including those for lights and security devices. Selecting a category displays just those devices, sorted into rooms. It should mean an end to hunting for devices, giving faster access to those devices you use more often.

Apple has steadily improved its video camera support, with recent additions adding people detection into the mix. Now Apple has its eye on making it easier to see what’s going on in your home with a new multi-camera view that lets you see four cameras at once, with additional feeds available by scrolling to the right.

There are also new lock screen widgets, giving quicker access to some devices without having to unlock a phone and open the Home app.

What the new Home app won’t have at launch is Matter support. That’s coming later in the year as a software update when the new standard launches this Autumn. Designed to make interconnection, installation and smart device discovery easier, Matter is backed by all of the big tech companies, including Apple, Google, Amazon and Samsung.

When Matter launches, it should increase the number of devices that are compatible with HomeKit dramatically, making Apple’s Home app even more powerful and useful than it is today.