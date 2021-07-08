Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Glass could have spatial audio and it sounds way cooler than Apple Music

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is working on spatial audio technology for its long-rumoured AR headset, often dubbed Apple Glass, according to a newly-filed patent application.

After rolling out the atmospheric three-dimensional audio technology for Apple Music subscribers last month, the company is now experimenting with how it could work in a mixed reality environment.

In a patent filing dated July 8, Apple details how it could present a “synthesised reality” to users and gets specific on how it would present sound and other sensory delights.

“For example, a SR system may detect an individual walking a few paces forward and, responsive thereto, adjust graphics and audio presented to the individual in a manner similar to how such scenery and sounds would change in a physical setting,” the patent reads (via Apple Insider).

“An individual may interact with and/or sense a SR object using any one of his senses, including touch, smell, sight, taste, and sound. For example, an individual may interact with and/or sense aural objects that create a multi-dimensional (e.g., three dimensional) or spatial aural setting, and/or enable aural transparency.”

Apple adds spatial audio in a synthesised reality environment could “provide an individual with a perception of discrete aural sources in multi-dimensional space.”

Best Apple Music Spatial Audio Playlist: 100 songs to showcase immersive new sound

Best Apple Music Spatial Audio Playlist: 100 songs to showcase immersive new sound

Chris Smith 1 month ago
What is Spatial Audio?

What is Spatial Audio?

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming available on Apple Music right now

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming available on Apple Music right now

WWDC2021 Kob Monney 1 month ago

That sounds like spatial audio could be a major part of the mixed reality experience whenever Apple launches the Apple Glass head-mounted display, thought to be coming at some point in 2022 or 2023.

Apple has been working on the technology for years, according to various reports, and its efforts on iOS with ARKit AR apps could truly meet their potential in that environment.

Of course, Apple files patents with remarkable regularity and many of them never graduate to features in actual products. However, this one seems like it would have to be part of any Apple Glass headset the company eventually ends up launching.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.