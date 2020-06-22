Apple Glass is one of a number of next-generation products the iconic iPhone maker is rumoured to be working on.

Industry rumblings about the, currently completely fictional, product have been hitting the headlines since Google released and ended its ill-fated Glass project over half a decade ago.

As a result, like the also fiction but constantly reported Apple Car, we’ve seen multiple conflicting reports about the augmented reality (AR) headset hit the scene.

These have included everything from rumblings it’ll be completely camera free, to suggestions the tech’s just a “concept” device for Apple’s internal AR engineers to test on.

With so many conflicting rumours doing the rounds, knowing which sources to trust is tricky business for even the most tech savvy of readers. Which is why we’ve created this guide detailing the least ridiculous rumours about the Apple Glass.

We’ll be updating this page as and when new information about the Apple Glass appears, so make sure to bookmark it and keep checking back for all the latest news.

Is Apple making an AR headset?

Apple has never confirmed any formal plans to make Apple Glass, but it has invested a lot of money in the background tech to run a AR/VR headset.

Most recently, the iPhone-maker bought NextVR. The purchase went public in May and shows Apple is at the very least serious about offering some form of VR/AR services on its hardware. NextVR is a cutting edge tech company that specialises in creating VR and AR sports experiences and coverage. Apple’s not revealed its specific plans for the tech.

Before then, the firm bought Akonia Holographics, a Canadian tech company that specialises in making lenses for AR goggles in August 2018. Sadly the firm was equally tight lipped about why, giving the same “Apple buys smaller companies from time to time, and we generally don’t discuss our purpose or plans,” statement it does after every acquisition.

What will Apple Glass do?

There are multiple conflicting reports about what Apple Glass will do if it ever sees a consumer release.

The most recent reports suggest it will have a very different focus than that of Google Glass. Serial tech leaker Jon Prosser reported the Glasses won’t have a camera and will look like normal glasses earlier this year.

The report didn’t go into further details, but it suggests, if accurate, Apple Glass will likely be a fairly basic product to start and be limited to basic notifications and browsing functionality, like the first Apple Watch.

Apple’s fast approaching WWDC 2020 developer conference may offer a few more insights, as the firm could show off new AR tech at the show.

When will Apple Glass come out?

Knowing when Apple Glass will come out is anyone’s guess. Apple’s been reported to be having supply chain issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic for months now. These have reportedly forced it to delay the release of its hotly anticipated iPhone 12 by a month. This means, even if Apple originally planned to release Apple Glass sooner rather than later, the product will likely be delayed.

How much will Apple Glass cost?

As an unconfirmed product Apple Glass doesn’t have an RRP. But the latest rumour from Prosser suggested they will initially carry a fairly low $499 starting price. If accurate this would make them far more affordable than most AR headsets, like Microsoft Hololens.

