Apple fixes critical iOS bug for the second time: iPhone users need to patch the patch

Apple has released a second fix for an iOS vulnerability that could be used by hackers to install malicious code on iPhones and iPads.

The second fix is available now as part of Apple’s latest iOS 12.4.1 update. The flaw was spotted back in March by Ned Williamson from Google’s Project Zero team.

Google Project Zero is a security initiative designed to find security flaws in popular technologies. It gives companies a set amount of time to fix newly discovered flaws before publishing its research.

Apple initially fixed the flaw as part of its iOS 12.3 update, but reports then broke the unc0ver jailbreak tool could successfully exploit it on iOS 12.4 appeared late last week.

Apple doesn’t comment on security issues, but the appearance of a second fix for the vulnerability suggests the toolkit’s claim may be accurate. If so that would mean Apple unintentionally may have accidentally reopened the vulnerability after fixing it.

The vulnerability is fairly serious as it could be exploited by criminals to install malware on targeted devices. Thankfully installing the update is fairly easy thanks to Apple’s fairly rigorous update system. We’d recommend any iPhone or iPad users install the update as soon as possible.

The news comes mere weeks before Apple is expected to unveil the final version of its next iOS 13 operating system.

Apple unveiled the beta version of iOS 13 at its WWDC 2019 conference in June. The beta version is available to developers now. It aims to let them test the new code and tweak their wares to work with it before the full consumer version launches.

Apple is expected to launch the full version of iOS 13 on the hotly rumoured iPhone 11 and iPhone XR 2 at the start of September. Apple hasn’t confirmed the phones’ launch date but speculation suggests both phones will be unveiled on September 10th.

