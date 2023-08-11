Apple cuts classic iTunes Movie Trailers app, but it has a new home

The classic Apple Movie Trailers app is being phased out by the company on both iOS and tvOS according to a new report.

MacRumors reports the app is being folded into the the Apple TV app, with users in the United States also seeing a new section within the Apple TV app.

While the original app is still active, I can see a banner in the tvOS version of the app saying “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.” Indeed, you can find Movie & TV trailers within the Store section of the Apple TV app, but it takes some finding.

There you’ll see trailers for Oppenheimer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Good Mother and plenty more.

The iTunes Movie Trailers app has been around for well over a decade in its current form, but dates all the way back to the last century.

You could download trailers from a dedicated website, which played in Apple’s own the QuickTime video format. This was well before YouTube arrived on the scene in the mid-naughties to streamline the process through streaming.

The disappearance of the standalone app makes sense at this time. Apple now has a fully functional TV app which hosts the viewers iTunes library as well as the Apple TV+ streaming service and MLS Season Pass options. If Apple can guide more eyes towards those offerings, the chances are they can secure more subscribers.

The TV app also keeps viewers informed of what they’ve been watching the Up Next tab, as well as upcoming live broadcasts, premieres, and much more. Anything you fancy watching within the trailers section you can add to Up Next and be notified when available.