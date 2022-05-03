 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Car is not dead and could arrive in 2025 – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Rumours of the Apple Car were all the rage a few years back, but it’s been much quieter of late, with word the company may have scaled back its ambitions after several key figures left the project.

Apple has expanded its vision with CarPlay, bought key sharing into play with Apple Watch and iPhone devices, and it was thought the project may be falling by the wayside.

However, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, the Apple Car is still very much alive with a planned launch of a self-driving car as soon as 2025.

The report says Apple is still planning to launch a vehicle, despite a reported strategy shifts on internal debate on how to proceed with the project. Today’s report says, the current plan is to “make something fully autonomous and remove both the traditional steering wheel and pedals. The company also has sought to emphasise safety with its vehicle.”

The latest update comes with news Apple has reportedly hired a key figure from Ford who “helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering” at the legacy auto company. Apple has not commented on the reported hire of Desi Ujkashevic, while Ford says she has retired from the company.

Desi Ujkashevic had worked at Ford for over 30 years, the report says, and may now take on a similar role for Apple. However, Ujkashevic has undertaken multiple engineering roles at the firm that could be useful to Apple.

She was also involved in the development of Ford’s growing range of electric vehicles, such as the EV version of the F-150 pickup. That could be key for Apple, as could her experience in “dealing with regulatory issues, something that will be key to Apple getting a car on the road.”

Would you be interested in buying an Apple Car? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.