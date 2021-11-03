Ford’s retro electric truck is the most beautiful vehicle in years, but you can’t buy it

Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pick-up has garnered 160,000 pre-orders, but the company’s newest concept truck could have my money right now.

The American auto giant has unveiled the F-100 Eluminator concept which packs the ultra-modern battery-powered engine with a retro design that just screams Americana.

The model is based on the 1978 version of the F-100 truck and offers all-wheel drive to go with its all-electric powertrain with 480 horsepower.

It features the 31021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition battery electric powertrain, while there are twin front and rear electric traction motors providing 634 lb.-ft. of torque.

This remains a concept right now. There’s no indication that Ford plans to mass manufacture and sell this beautiful chassis. However, it does contain the Ford Performance Parts’ Eluminator electric crate motor, which people in the United States can now buy if they wish to pimp their vintage ride with an ultra modern electric motor.

If you’ve got a vintage Ford truck just laying around, you can hand over $3,900 to begin the process of turning it into an electric vehicle.

Personally, I’m not so handy with the spanners, so buying an F-100 Emulator off the show floor would be much more preferable. Right now it’s just an example to give auto enthusiasts a little inspiration.

“Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles,” Eric Chin, Ford’s global director of Vehicle Personalization, Accessories and Licensing said on Wednesday.

So, for now, those interested in an electric truck from Ford will have to settle for the F-150 Lightning, which will be available to buy from next spring, if you haven’t already pre-ordered from the company directly.

Or there’s the slightly offbeat looking Tesla Cybertruck, which the company reckons has garnered over 1 million pre-orders.