Apple offers free Beats with iPad Pro and Mac purchases in Back To School sale

Apple has launched its annual Back To School promotion and is once again giving away free Beats headphones to those buying a brand new Mac or an iPad Pro.

If you’re eligible for student pricing, you’ll be offered a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless over-ear headphones (worth £249.95) free of charge.

This goes along with up to £270 off a qualifying Mac, as part of Apple’s Education pricing. The firm is also offering 20% off an Apple Care package with those Mac purchases as part of the Back To School deals.

With the iPad Pro, education pricing is also in effect and you’re be offered a free pair of Powerbeats3 earphones, which are worth £169.95. The education pricing also applies if you’re buying an Apple Pencil.

To be eligible for the deals you’ll need to validate your student status. In store you can do that with your student ID. Online, you can register through the UNiDAYS service. Here are the links you need to follow to get set up.

Both sets of headphones come in the new Beats Pop Collection colours exclusive to Apple Stores, which is a nice little added bonus for your patronage. Finally, you can get a half price Apple Music subscription, but that’s the case throughout the year.

Apple is also offering similar deals to Mac and iPad Pro fanciers in the United States. You can find those deals on the Apple Education page stateside.

The offers come as Amazon prepares its Prime Day 2018 sales, which will offer 36 hours of round the clock deals. There’s likely to be some discounts on Beats headphones during the sales event, but there’s nothing like a free pair.

The Beats Solo3 headphones earned a 7/10 score from Trusted Reviews, earning praise for the “fun, energetic sound,” and “great battery life.”

Are Apple’s annual Back To School deals the best in tech? Feel free to share alternatives with your fellow fans @TrustedReviews on Twitter.