Apple Arcade is 100 not out – here are the six newest games

Apple has announced six new games for its Apple Arcade subscription service, bringing the total beyond 100 for the first time.

The $4.99/£4.99 a month bundle has been been receiving plenty in the way of new content since its launch in iOS 13 in September. The five new titles added last week have been joined by a half dozen more to round off this week.

The highlight is Sociable Soccer, the fast-faced football game, which is the spiritual successor to the beloved classic Sensible Soccer.

The game, which started life as a Kickstarter project back in 2015, comes from Sensi’s designer and the controls and gameplay are as simple as ever. No need to learn an array of complex button combinations to perform a Rabona here.

While Sociable Soccer has been available for a while, there’s also some Apple Arcade-exclusive content to enjoy, like UFO on Tape: First Contact. The trailer showcased below will have you pumped for some digital storming of Area 51 as you search the globe for alien life.

Subscribers can also enjoy Marble It Up: Mayhem, which appears to be a sort-of crazy golf game taking place in outer space, but with marbles. For those familiar, this is the successor to Marble Blast.

Fantasy RPG Guildings looks particularly intriguing, despite its rather basic graphical presentation. The title is referred to as “a world of wizards and Wi-Fi”. Apple’s official description for the title promises games will “climb through dark tunnels to reach mystical mountain temples. You’ll match wits with goblins, ghosts, and sentient coffee makers.”

Puzzler/adventure game Discoloured is another all-new game for Apple Arcade and has been developed by Shifty Eye. Rather endearingly, you’ll be charged with recolouring areas of the world that have been, yep, you guessed it, discoloured.

Takeshi and Hiroshi, from Oink Games, is yet another title developed for the service and centres on the story of two brothers. In rather meta fashion, the older brother is creating a game for the younger brother to enjoy. In order to make the game more challenging, the older brother sometimes takes on the role of the monsters. Fun.

