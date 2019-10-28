Five new titles have been added to Apple Arcade. Here’s the rundown of what you can expect from each.

The five games are Fallen Knight, made by Fairplay Studios, Lifelike, by Viennese developers Kunabi Brother, Tales of Memo by Tendays Studio. Also featuring are Hogwash by Bossa Studios and Yaga, by Breadcrumbs Interactive.

Arguably the most interesting of these is Yaga. It’s a folk-tale RPG from Romanian developers, Breadcrumbs Interactive.

Related: The Outer Worlds Review

The developers told Absolute Xbox about their game’s unique appeal: “Yaga is an action RPG set in a world heavily inspired by Slavic folklore and folktales. You play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith sent on impossible quests by a paranoid Tzar, and in your journey you will get to meet a big cast of quirky characters, powerful witches, and lots of scary creatures.”

“A guiding principle was having a story that feels fresh each time. So even if the major story beats stay the same over multiple playthrough, the choices you make and the characters you meet take it into different directions each time.

Roleplaying is an important part of the game.

“Rather that making a division between “good” versus “evil” responses, the choices and actions you take in the game lead your character towards one of four different reputations: aggressive, selfish, righteous or foolish. Depending on how your character has, there will be a difference in which choices are available to him and how some other characters react to them.”

Related: Best iPhone games 2019

Another notable title in the collection is Hogwash. In an unusual format, the game sees players choose between playing as a farmhand or a mud-slinging pig.

It’s an asymetrical multiplayer affair. Three little pigs take on one farmhand, their objective is to make key areas (i.e. the farm house, or the tractor,) as muddy as possible, while the farmhand tries to stop them. The colourful animations really pop and it’s a pleasingly unusual multiplayer offering.

Tales of Memo is full of more straightforward, straight-laced memory puzzles, so if muddy animated pigs aren’t quite your thing then this might be.

Fallen Knight is a platformer in which players take on the role of Lancelot 50th. He’s battling futuristic terrorists as a sort of sci-fi knight.

Meanwhile, Lifelike by Kunabi Brother describes itself mysteriously, as follows: “Made for all ages, Lifelike is a mesmerising particle symphony from the multiple-award-winning creators behind Blek and FROST. Ignite your sense of wonder and lose yourself in a world filled with beautiful, enigmatic, and sometimes strange flocking species and creatures.”

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…