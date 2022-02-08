Apple acquisition opens door to AI-generated workout music

Apple has acquired a new startup that specialises in AI-based music generation, which could mean interesting things for Apple Fitness.

Bloomberg is reporting that Apple has acquired AI Music, a London-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to produce royalty-free music that fits your current mood or tempo.

AI Music’s LinkedIn page says that it aims to “give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.”

The company previously struck deals with advertising companies to adjust the music used in ads depending on the audience.

More relevant to Apple’s current fitness focus, the AI Music technology at the heart of the deal can adjust the intensity of its original soundtracks to match the user’s. According to AI Music’s (now defunct) website, it can generate “Music that adapts to your heartbeat”, which seems like a feature that would be right up Apple’s alley.

Imagine picking up the pace on a run or an exercise bike, and Apple Fitness (via the sensors on your Apple Watch) increasing the BPM accordingly.

As the original report notes, Apple has scaled back its acquisitions dramatically in recent years, spending just $33 million in 2021 compared to $1.5 billion in 2020 and $624 million in 2019.

Interestingly, Apple’s last acquisition was also music-related. News emerged in late August that it had purchased the Primephonic platform, with the apparent purpose of launching a ‘dedicated classical music app’ some time in 2022.