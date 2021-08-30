 large image

Apple is building a classical music streaming app

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is building a classical music streaming service following the purchase of the Primephonic platform.

The three-year-old streaming service has announced it will close down on September 7 ahead of a new offering from Apple Music that’ll arrive early next year.

In a Q&A posted alongside the announcement, the Primephonic team says Apple plans to launch a ‘dedicated classical musical app’ next year. It’s not clear whether current Apple Music subscribers will have access to that app, but it will contain “Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features.”

On its website, Primephonic wrote: “As a classical-only startup, we can not reach the majority of global classical listeners, especially those that listen to many other music genres as well. We therefore concluded that in order to achieve our mission, we need to partner with a leading streaming service that encompasses all music genres and also shares our love for classical music. Today, we are therefore thrilled to share a great step forward in our mission – Primephonic is joining Apple Music!

“We are working on an amazing new classical music experience from Apple for early next year, but unfortunately, the Primephonic service will be taken offline starting September 7. You may continue to use it at no charge until then.”

The company is offering current subscribers six months of free Apple Music as well as a prorated refund to subscribers depending on how many days are left on the subscription.

The offer of the Apple Music trial suggests that those who subscribe to Apple Music will have access to both services. Those with access to Primetonic can also expect lossless quality with access to the Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio technology.

Do you think there’s room for a dedicated classical music streaming service from Apple? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

