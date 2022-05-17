 large image

Apex Legends Mobile out now on Android

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apex Legends Mobile is available to download now for Android users.

Respawn’s slick and hugely influential free-to-play battle royale game has landed on mobile, as announced last week. It seems iPhone and iPad users will need to wait a little longer, but the game is available to download now on the Google Play Store.

In its current iteration, it seems to take up a hefty 3.46 GB of internal storage. That’s meaty.

I’ve taken the game for a quick spin on an Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is pretty representative of a modern Android flagship phone. The graphical settings seem suitably scalable, with the Honor defaulting to Ultra HD graphics (the third highest of six) and Very High frame rate (the second highest of four). It performs reasonably well at these default settings.

Initial impressions point to a much slower paced game than the original console and PC version. There were definitely a bunch of bots in my first game too.

Touch controls are functional, if predictably busy, with the usual automated firing and HUD personalisation options. There’s full controller support, which might be the preferable way to play this if you have that facility.

Also notable is the provision of a third party perspective, which seems to be a nod to the huge popularity of PUBG Mobile and the portable version of Fortnite.

All of which seems to demonstrate why cross-platform play isn’t an option. This is very much a standalone mobile game and completely separate from the super speedy original.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy
