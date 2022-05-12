 large image

Apex Legends finally slides onto mobile May 17

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the biggest online shooters on console and PC is officially coming to iOS and Android on May 17 in the shape of Apex Legends Mobile.

Respawn’s popular free-to-play battle royale has been in a limited regional beta since March 7, but the game’s official Twitter account has now posted news of a full rollout.

As you can see, Apex Legends Mobile will be hitting the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android on May 17. You can sign up for pre-registration updates by clicking on those links.

Apex Legends was credited with revitalising the battle royale genre when landed as a free-to-play game back in February 2019. Elements such as a smart revive mechanic and an intelligent ping system would fundamentally move the genre forward.

Perhaps the biggest player in the genre right now, Call of Duty: Warzone, would absorb many of the quality-of-life elements introduced in Apex Legends around a year later. PUBG and Fortnite have also borrowed from the game in various subsequent updates.

What none of those games have is Apex Legends’s uniquely tight class-based set-up that makes close team play essential. How that’ll translate to the on-the-hoof mobile gaming scene will be fascinating to watch.

We raved about the game in our 9 out of 10 review, calling it “one of the finest examples of battle royale in the medium”. It’s only gotten better too, with constant updates and fresh content supplied by developer Respawn.

It’ll be interesting to see if Respawn can carry on the good work on smartphones and tablets with Apex Legends Mobile. Given that the game has been successfully ported to Nintendo Switch, which is much less powerful than a modern flagship phone or tablet, we’re pretty optimistic.

