AOC’s AGON G2 Flat gaming range revealed: 1080p IPS FreeSync monitors from €129

Not content to show off new high-end monitors like the 35-inch AGON AG353UCG and Ambiglow-enhanced Philips Momentum 326M6VJRMB, MMD announced a new line-up of entry-level gaming displays at its Madrid event – the new AOC AGON G2 Flat range will be hitting shelves later this year and if those RRPs translate nicely into pounds sterling, these could be very popular.

For starters, every monitor in the AGON G2 Flat range is a Full HD LCD type, so you’ll get a resolution of 1920×1080 and in-plane switching promising 178 degree viewing angles across the vertical and horizontal.

A maximum brightness of 250 nits, AMD FreeSync, and a moving picture response time of 1ms are all standard features, and in terms of colour space, AOC’s promising 85% of NTSC coverage across the board.

AOC AGON G2 Flat gaming monitors – prices and release dates



The AOC AGON G2 Flats will be available in two sizes – 23.8-inches and 27-inches – feature two different refresh rates, 75Hz and 144Hz. Here’s how all the prices break down across the range – note that UK prices are not yet available, so the prices given here are indications based on the current exchange rates, rounded up:

AOC AGON 24G2UE – 23.8 inches, 75Hz, €129 (£111)

AOC AGON 24G2U – 23.8 inches, 144Hz, €169 (£145)

AOC AGON 27G2UE – 27 inches, 75Hz, €189 (£162)

AOC AGON 27G2U – 27 inches, 144Hz, €229 (£197)

In terms of ports, you’ll get one DisplayPort and two HDMI connections (exact versions currently unknown) and one VGA on every AOC AGON G2 Flat monitor.

Other features that will be common along the AGON G2 Flat range is a USB hub, which should help cut down on cable clutter, and built-in speakers – the number and wattage of which is currently unknown.

As none of the AGON G2 Flat monitors were available to play with at the MMD AOC Philips event, we can’t give much of an impression of how good these will be at this rate, but around £200 for a 27-inch 144Hz FHD monitor does sound pretty attractive. Let’s hope those exchange rates and VAT doesn’t fluctuate much between now and when they go on sale. As for when that’ll happen, AOC’s currently tight-lipped on that, but we’re expecting to to hear more over the next few months.

In the market for a cheap Full HD monitor? Let us know what you think of the AOC AGON G2 Flat range @TrustedReviews.