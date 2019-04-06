AOC’s new curved 35-inch 200Hz ultrawide AGON gaming monitor goes on sale this summer

AOC’s latest gaming behemoth, the 35-inch AGON AG353UCG, is an ultrawide VA-type monitor boasting a 200Hz refresh rate – and it’s hitting shelves in June this year.

Announced by Carlos Sánchez, AOC’s production manager for Europe at an MMD AOC Philips showcase event in Madrid today, the AOC AGON AG353UCG promises a transformative gaming experience, thanks not only to that eyebrow raising refresh rate, but a 1ms moving picture response time, 1000 nits of peak brightness and support for both AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive syncing technologies, this could be the perfect pair for your next graphics card, whether you’re on Team Red or Team Green.

If you’re a streamer, or you happen to edit video when you’re not playing games, you’ll also be interested in AOC’s claim that the AGON AG353UCG covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, boasts a contrast ratio of 2000:1, and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000-certified, as well.

AOC AGON AG353UCG price and release date

Sánchez didn’t mention a price for the AOC AGON AG353UCG at the event, but did say that it would arrive by the summer.

A slide however clearly had ‘Jun 19’ down as its European launch date.

We will update price and release date information as and when we hear it.

AOC AGON AG353UCG specifications

As well as the specs Sánchez reeled off, AOC representatives as the event were able to give Trusted Reviews the following specs:

AOC AGON AG353UCG Display 35-inch 3440×1440 VA LCD Brightness 1000 Contrast ratio 2000:1 Refresh rate 200Hz Response time 1ms MPRT Backlight WLED Display colours 16.7 million Ports DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.1 gen 1 x 4, 3.5mm headphone out, microphone in, line in Built-in speakers 5W x 2 Height adjust amount 120mm Vesa wallmount 100×100

Sadly, the AOC AGON AG353UCG wasn’t on show at the event, but we’ll expect to see more of this ahead of that June launch date.

Without having any info on dimensions to hand, we also can’t say if you’ll need to order a bigger desk or not, though as it’s a 35-inch ultrawide, expect to have to make some room for this.

AOC says that the adjustable V-shaped stand means you’ll have plenty of room on your desk and in terms of height is ‘similar’ to 28-inch 16:9 monitors. Other extra features include a hook for your gaming headset as well as the usual HDMI and DisplayPort cables bunged in gratis.

Tempted to put your wallet away until AOC names a price for the AGON AG353UCG, or are you already set on your next gaming monitor? Let us know @TrustedReviews.