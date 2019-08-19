AOC unveils new G2 gaming monitors at Gamescom: and they look swish

AOC will reveal three new G2 monitors at Gamescom 2019. AOC – and its partners – are also showing off the latest and greatest from its non-G2 monitor lineups.

AOC will show off the new 24G2U, 27G2U and CQ27G2 gaming monitors at its booth. The 24G2U and 27G2U are flat screen Full HD monitors while the CQ27G2 has a curved QHD display.

According to PCR, all of the new G2 gaming monitors come with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time) and AMD FreeSync.

Beyond the displays, the monitors aren’t bad looking either. Much like gaming laptops, gaming monitors can sometimes look a bit garish. While the new AOC monitors still have a lot of angular design, the colours are understated – a black monitor with red accents. The screen also features minimal bezels – enhancing the viewing experience.

Alongside the new G2 monitors in the AOC booth is the brand’s high-end AGON range of monitors. Visitors to Gamescom can try AOC’s flagship AGON AG273QCG – a curved 27-inch QHD monitor.

The flagship is accompanied by the AGON AG273QCX (a 27-inch VA display), the AGON AG271QX (a 27-inch QHD FreeSync display) and the AGON AG272FCX6 (a 27-inch FreeSync2 display).

AOC has also brought along so more outlandish monitors for Gamescom attendees to see. There’s the AGON AG352UCG6 – which has an ultrawide 35-inch curved display. Then there’s the astounding 240Hz AGON AG251FZ for the pro-gamers out there.

AOC’s partnerships have also come to the fore at this year’s Gamescom. The 24-inch 144Hz G2590PX/G2 monitor sports the G2 Esports team branding while Philips’ Momentum gaming monitors are made in collaboration with AOC for console gamers.

For those of us not scouring the Gamescom show floor for all the latest news in gaming and computing, the Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off later today. If you want to swot up on what might be coming ahead of the livestreams, we’ve compiled a Gamescom 2019 guide.

