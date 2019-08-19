Gamescom Opening Night Live: How to watch all of tonight’s big news and announcements

Gamescom 2019 is set to kick off this week, but before the floor opens to press and public alike, Opening Night Live will arrive to unveil a flurry of news and announcements.

The German show is one of the world’s biggest gaming events, drawing in hundreds of thousands of gamers from across the world each and every year.

It’s a huge event, but conferences from industry juggernauts such as Microsoft and Sony have fallen to the wayside in recent years. That changes this time around.

Geoff Keighley, who readers might recognise as the regular host of The Game Awards, is poised to put on a gaming extravaganza later this evening that will feature over 25 upcoming games.

Gamescom Opening Night Live date and times – when is it?

Opening Night Live is set to take place on Monday, August 19 at 8pm CEST, 7pm BST, 11am PDT and 2pm EDT. That’s only a few hours from now, and we’ll be reporting on all the action as it happens here at Trusted Reviews.

Gamescom Opening Night Live stream – how can I watch it?

The show, which is estimated to last roughly 2 hours or so, will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Mixer and other online streaming services.

It’s clear Keighley and company are hoping to cover as much virtual ground as possible with its upcoming virtual showcase. We’ve included an embedded link below so don’t even need to leave this page to watch things unfold:

Gamescom Opening Night Live news, games and announcements

Geoff Keighley has already provided a handful of hints about what to expect from the upcoming show, such as the confirmed the presence of Hideo Kojima and Death Stranding. Fingers crossed we’ll catch plentiful new gameplay details ahead of the November launch.

Other confirmed titles set to be featured include Gears of War 5, FIFA 20, Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That’s just a handful of the upcoming experiences set to debut at Gamescom 2019, and we can’t wait to see them.

