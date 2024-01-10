Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Anker at CES 2024: Massive Solix PowerStation joins Boom 2 upgrade

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Anker at CES 2024: The tech Jack of all tech trades brought its best to CES 2024. There are new speakers, power stations, conference call speakers and cleaning products.

Most of us have a few Anker products in the house, even if its one of the reliable charging products the company sells at a much cheaper price than Apple’s official offerings. The company also does a roaring trade in categories across the tech spectrum. Here’s the pick of the releases.

Anker SOLIX F3800

Anker’s portable power stations are hugely useful for keeping gadgets charged for camping trips and power cuts, but the latest model now shipping can power a car and most of the items in your home.

The Anker Solix F3800, which raised over $6 million on Kickstarter, offers 6,000 watts of power which is plenty for the appliances in a caravan, or it can replenish an EV battery. It’s such a big old beast, you’ll have to pull it along on wheels like a suitcase.

It’s available now, starting at £3,699. It is scaleable too, so you can build an entire replacement for your home power supply too.

Anker SOLIX F3800

Anker Soundcore Boom 2

The sequel to the Boom Bluetooth speaker is coming this spring. The upgraded model, styled after the old school boombox stereos, offers double the power. It’s got LED lights, which pulse to the rhythm of the music. You’ll get 17-hours of battery life and there’s IPX7 water resistance. It floats too, making it ideal for a pool party. It’s going to cost £119.99.

Anker SoundCore Boom 2

AnkerWork S600

The conference call device slash speaker, like most other launches at CES, has a heavy infusion of AI. The S600 uses neural network algorithm technology and professional NPU chips to deliver voice recognition in noisy environments. There’s also AI noise suppression tuned with data from 20,000 rooms. There’s also a 15W Qi charging pad to ensure your phone won’t conk out during meetings, while the 360-degree speaker means everyone around the table can hear what’s being said. It’s out in the spring costing £179.99.

AnkerWork-S600

Eufy clean X10 Omni

Anker’s Eufy smart home brand is launching its latest robot vacuum cleaner and mopping combo with Active Detangling tech that stops hair jamming everything up. There’s self-emptying tech, a new pentagonal mop for better corner cleaning, and it works on all types of floors. There’s also an AI camera that can navigate through the home a little easier. It’s gonna cost 799 Euros from this month.

Eufy-X10-Pro

