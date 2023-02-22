 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Angry Birds disappearing from Android and changing name on iOS

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The original Angry Birds is set for a major overhaul, with the original mobile game mega-hit set to be culled from the Google Play Store and renamed on the iOS App Store.

Series developer Rovio has taken to Twitter to make the following announcement about the game that put it on the map:

Essentially, the original game will be unlisted from the Google Play Store from Thursday, February 23 (that’s tomorrow), meaning that Android gamers will no longer be able to purchase it.

You iPhone and iPad owners are the lucky ones, because you’ll still be able to purchase the original game – albeit under the new name of Red’s First Flight, and under the proviso that it’s “pending review”.

The game will remain playable on all devices that have downloaded it previously.

The reason behind this radical overhaul is that the original Angry Birds is apparently adversely impacting Rovio’s “wider games portfolio”. Why this is the case isn’t clarified, but we have to assume that it has something to do with the game’s old school up-front payment.

Angry Birds can be yours for just £0.89 on Android and £0.99 on iOS. That runs counter to the free-to-download, IAP-filled structure of the later additions to the series.

Many an average casual player looking to play Angry Birds will simply (and understandably) download the game called Angry Birds, bypassing the more monetisable sequels. Rovio encourages its customers to continue playing these “live” versions of the game.

As to why Rovio isn’t simply renaming the Android version in line with its iOS plans, we couldn’t say. Historically, however, iOS users are far more willing to splash out an up front fee on games and apps than their Android counterparts. There’s evidently still money to be made here using the old approach.

You might like…

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Max Parker 3 months ago
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Review

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Review

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.