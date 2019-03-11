If you know your Android history, you’ll be aware that while the final releases tend to come alongside new Nexus/Pixel phones towards the end of the year, beta versions have historically emerged in March. Android Nougat got its developer preview on March 9 2016, the Android Marshmallow preview followed on March 21 201,7 and the beta of Android Pie dropped on March 7 2018.

So where is Android Q? Well, it looks like the wait is over and the first official beta should arrive later today. The news come via the bug tracker for Android Q which has now been opened. You’ll likely need to change to ‘OEM’ in the drop down menu to see the text.

If you click on the goo.gl link for bugs that have been reported already, you’ll be taken to a page that has a date filter with March 11 filled in. That feels like confirmation that the Android Q beta will emerge later today, but we’ll know soon enough if it’s just a total coincidence.

In the old days, Android betas were limited to Nexus or Pixel devices, but last year seven manufacturers put forward some of their phones for the beta: Sony, Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Essential. Android Police notes that Googler Iliyan Malchev told the Android Developers Backstage podcast that more companies will be part of the beta this time, too.

If your phone is one of the lucky supported ones, what kind of features can you expect alongside the inevitable bugs that beta testers enjoy?

Well, an early leaked developer preview showed a system-level dark mode, as well as the option to “force desktop mode” which would allow a phone to be used as a makeshift desktop computer. You can also expect a permissions revamp, with more control over what every app can access.

If your phone is supported by the Android Q beta, will you be downloading it right away? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.