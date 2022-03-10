 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android Messages supports iMessage reactions in major app upgrade

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has officially launched the a revamped Android Messages app update that ensures ‘Reactions’ from iPhone users now appear as emojis, rather than awkward text strings.

The feature, described by Google as a way to experience “more connection with your iPhone friends”, is one of a number of new and improved tools on the way to Android users as part of the latest feature drop.

“Reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emoji on text messages — just like when you’re messaging with someone using an Android device,” Google says of the feature, which is been in beta testing for the last few months.

The update also ensure videos sent from Android users no longer look like they were shot on a phone from two decades ago. You’ll be able to send them in the same resolution via Google Photos links that will play in-line within the message thread.

Elsewhere within messages, there’ll be nudges to reply to messages, while birthday reminders for your friends, personal and business tabs and auto deletion of one-time password messages after 24-hours. Overall, it should makes Android Messages far more palatable to use.

Beyond that, the Google Gboard keyboard app is getting a grammar checker, which works “entirely on your device to detect grammatical errors and offer suggestions to help you bring your thoughts to life.” When you’re ok with grammar taking a backseat, the keyboard will now offer 2,000 new “emoji mashups”

Elsewhere, Google is making its Live Transcribe feature (pre-installed on Samsung and Pixel devices) available to all Android users as a free download, while users will also be able to pay for their parking via the Google Assistant.

Users of the ParkMobile app in the US will be able to say: “Hey Google, parking status” and “Hey Google, extend parking.”

You might like…

Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Max Parker 3 months ago
Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

Chris Smith 7 months ago
Best Android tablet: Six top choices that use Google’s OS

Best Android tablet: Six top choices that use Google’s OS

Alex Walker-Todd 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.