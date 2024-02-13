Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 15 could offer a sneak peak this week

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Android 14 has only been out in the wild since October, but Google is already laying the groundwork for Android 15. In fact, the mobile giant perhaps preparing to share the first version this week.

9to5Google picked up a comment from a Google developer on the Android Open Source Project maybe revealing the first developer preview of Android 15 is scheduled for this coming Thursday, February 15.

With Android 15 still going under its internal codename, he refers to the release as “Android V”, which stands for Vanilla Ice Cream.

“Maybe makes sense to wait until Android V will be available? Its first Developer preview is scheduled for Feb 15,” the unnamed developer says.

Considering the Android 14 developer preview arrived on February 8 last year, a launch of the Android developer preview this week wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

The first developer preview doesn’t often give us too much insight into the consumer-facing new features offered by the next version of Android. That tends to arrive much later, at Google I/O, which usually takes place in early May.

Instead, the developer previews usually feature new and updates APIs and back-end tools enabling app-makers to begin preparing to update their applications for the next operating system.

The developer preview might offer a few indications into the steps Google intends to take in 2024.

