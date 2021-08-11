Android 12 is very nearly ready for the Pixel 6 and more

Android 12, the forthcoming new release of Google’s mobile operating system, is almost complete judging by the latest beta release.

Android 12 beta 4 is available to registered users with compatible devices, with Google saying it has now reached platform stability ahead of the wider release. That means all of the work on the underlying platform itself is complete, with only bug fixes and aesthetic changes being added between now and the final release.

Google initially outlined its aims to reach platform stability in August way back in March, so the company is right on schedule. The latest beta has no new features and is the last before the release candidate, the fifth and final beta, before Google drops the final version in the weeks to come.

In an update on the Android developer’s blog, the company wrote that the update will assist app developers in prepping for their wares for Android 12.

The company wrote: “Android 12 includes a milestone called Platform Stability to help you plan your final testing and releases. This milestone means that Android 12 has reached final internal and external APIs, final app-facing behaviours, and final non-SDK API lists. We expect Android 12 to reach Platform Stability at Beta 4 in August 2021. From that point, you can expect no further changes affecting your apps.”

Android 12 will likely debut on the forthcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets, which will go on sale this autumn. It’s one of the larger updates in recent years. It brings a new Material You design that promises consistent look and feel across the app. There’s also a new notifications screen and new Quick Settings along with a renewed focus on security and privacy.

Do you think the Pixel 6 backed by Android 12 could challenge iOS 15 and the forthcoming iPhone 13? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.