Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.Learn more.

Which phones are getting Android 12?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Google unveiled Android 12 at its I/O keynote on May 18. The operating system features a whole new look, privacy upgrades and better synergy with other Android-run devices. But, will it be coming to your phone? 

The operating system recently entered its first public beta, meaning you may actually be able to get your hands on the update right now if your device is one of the 11 supported manufacturers. The full version will likely roll out later this summer, with more phones sure to join the list. 

So, which phones are getting Android 12? Here are all the devices set to get the update when the full version rolls out or further down the line. 

As the company behind Android 12, Google’s Pixel line will almost certainly be some of the first phones to get the new operating system. 

Here are the Google phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

Samsung has yet to officially confirm which of its phones will get the Android 12 update. 

However, according to a report by SamMobile, One UI 4.0 (based on Android 12) should be available on all phones released in the last three years thanks to a recent policy change. 

Here are the Samsung phones expected to support Android 12, based on Samsung’s three year update policy: 

There are four Xiaomi devices that support Android 12 so far. 

Here are the Xiaomi phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

Nokia has not currently announced its Android 12 plans, but any recent devices running Android One can expect to get two major OS updates. 

Motorola has not currently announced its Android 12 plans. 

Sony has not currently announced its Android 12 plans. 

Asus is another manufacturer taking part in the Android 12 beta, albeit only for one device.

Here are the Asus phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

OnePlus also has two devices on the Android 12 beta. 

Here are the OnePlus phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

Oppo has one phone that supports the beta so far. The company notes that the Reno series is not supported right now. 

Here are the Oppo phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

If you’re in China, you can access Android 12 on the Realme GT right now. The company also has plans to make the beta available on the global model very soon. 

Here are the Realme phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

  • Realme GT

Sharp’s Aquos sense5G is also eligible for the developer preview. 

Here are the Sharp phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

  • Sharp Aquos sense5G

Tecno also has a device in the Android 12 preview. 

Here are the Tecno phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

  • Tecno Camon 

There’s one TCL device eligible for Android 12 right now. 

Here are the TCL phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

  • TCL 20 Pro 5G 

Vivo’s iQOO 7 Legend is also in the programme. 

Here are the Vivo phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

  • Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

The final manufacturer taking part in Google’s Android 12 beta programme is ZTE. 

Here are the ZTE phones that support the Android 12 beta: 

  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

LG announced it would be leaving the mobile market earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean previous phones will be left without important updates. 

LG Korea (via Android Authority) has already revealed which devices will be getting Android 12 and Android 13. 

Here are the LG phones that will support Android 12: 

The Wing, Velvet and Velvet LTE will also be getting Android 13 when the later update is released. 

HTC has not currently announced its Android 12 plans. 

Honor has not currently announced its Android 12 plans.

We’ve reached out to each of the companies on this list to check if we’ve missed any older handsets set to get an upgrade to Android 12. We’ll update this list as and when new information becomes available so make sure to bookmark this page for future updates about which phones will be upgraded to the latest version of Android. If you have a specific phone you want us to check you can also contact us at editor@trustedreviews.com.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.