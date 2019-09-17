Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 set for early Android 10 beta release

The first Android 10 public beta for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 flagships could be here within a month, according to a new report.

SamMobile is touting an exclusive on Samsung’s plans, claiming a new beta program will be announced by the end of September, with the first test release coming in October.

According to the source, who the site says has a solid track record, the first Android 10 beta build will begin to roll out in the US and parts of Europe in October. That release will naturally include a new version of Samsung’s popular One UI skin, which replaced TouchWiz in 2018.

Whether the Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 beta versions will launch at the same time remains to be seen. Last year, Samsung brought it to the S-Series phone first, before opening up the program to Note 9 users in various territories.

Last month, we had an inkling the beta might not be too far away when a Brazilian YouTuber published a clip showing Android 10 and the next iteration of One UI running on an S10. You can see the video below:

In past releases Brits haven’t always been at the front of the queue for Samsung’s Android beta versions. During the Android Pie release cycle for example, the UK was left waiting for a couple of months, with Samsung prioritising the US, Germany and India.

UK Galaxy S9 and Note 9 users had to bide their time until the new year for the update, after Samsung began rolling out the final Android Pie build, with some countries receiving it on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve was actually Samsung’s best performance yet when bringing a new version of Android to consumers. Let’s hope for a rapid beta program, which results in an even earlier launch of Android 10 for some of the smartphone world’s most patient users.

