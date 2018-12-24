The final version of Android Pie has started to roll out on the Galaxy S9

The official build of Android 9.0 Pie for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is rolling out in some countries, according to various reports on Christmas Eve.

SamMobile reports the new operating system, which also includes the One UI revamp has been spotted in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy and the UAE.

The report says even those users who haven’t been testing the beta are receiving the stable build for the long-awaited OS, which is somewhat of a surprise. The timing is also somewhat of a pleasant surprise considering it wasn’t expected until the new year.

There’s no sign of the update arriving in the UK or the US as yet, but you can check by hitting Settings > Software Updates > Download updates. The builds are identified as G960FXXU2CRLI and G965FXXU2CRLI, respectively.

The update for the Galaxy Note 9 may not be far behind but we’re yet to see any reports of that firmware rolling out for the phablet yet.

While Android Pie will bring users a number of new and improved features, it’s perhaps the One UI update that’s getting Samsung phone owners excited.

Originally due to start rolling out to compatible Samsung devices in January, One UI has been designed to make larger phones easier and more comfortable to use. It will also introduce a Night Mode option, which could be used to extend your handset’s battery life.

“Its clean and minimal design keeps the most relevant content on the bottom half of the screen – making it more natural and comfortable for one-handed use,” Samsung says.

Pie itself offers an improved Material Design, gesture navigation, better screenshot tools, and adaptive app performance designed to save battery life.

Do you think One UI can be a game changer for the Samsung Galaxy range? Drop us a line as soon as you receive the update @TrustedReviews on Twitter.