Analogue Pocket lets you play classic Game Boy titles in HD

A re-imagining of the classic Nintendo Game Boy, called Analogue Pocket, has just hit the scene promising to let retro gamers play all the classics in HD.

The original Game Boy was released in 1989 and we’re approaching the device’s 30th birthday. Fitting timing then, for a modern reboot.

The new handset looks sleek, without making any major departures from the original unit. It mixes an attractive modern finish with the simple design of the original.

Every original game is available, from the Game Boy, through to the back catalogues of its successors, the Game Boy Colour and the Game Boy Advance. The Analogue Pocket plays original game cartridges too, rather than running emulations or a digital download version. This definitely adds something in terms of authenticity, but will it make sourcing games more difficult for Analogue Pocket owners?

Related: Nintendo Switch Lite rated

If you can lay your hands on the cartridges though, players will have a chance to re-visit classics like Donkey Kong (1994), The Pokemon series and Final Fantasy Adventure (1992). Re-opening the Game Boy war chest will reveal a massive range of original titles. The Game Boy itself had 2780 published games and that’s before taking into account the Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance.

Notably, the device isn’t only compatible with Nintendo games. Through the use of cartridge adaptors, the system can play games from Sega Game Gear, SNK Neo Geo Pocket Colour, Atari Lynx and more.

That opens up even more classics to Analogue Pocket users. The Game Gear played host to some very memorable titles, including Lemmings, Sonic the Hedgehog, Outrun and Prince of Persia.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games 2019

The Analogue Pocket’s HD display will put a new spin on some of the old titles. You can expect those simple visuals to look better than ever. Stereo speakers will boost the audio and a USB-C rechargeable lithium ion battery will make for a smoother user experience.

Strangely, the Analogue Pocket can also be used for music creation, as the video below demonstrates…

Analogue said: “Pocket has a digital audio workstation built in called Nanoloop. It’s a synthesizer and a sequencer. Designed for music creation and live performance. Shape, stretch and morph sounds. Capture music or play and sculpt live.”

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…