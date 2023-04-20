An AI-powered chatbot has come to Snapchat

Snapchat’s ‘My AI’ chatbot is now rolling out to all Snapchat users after being tested with Snapchat+ subscribers.

Have you ever wished Snapchat had some AI functionality? Well, you’re in luck, because now Snapchat’s ‘My AI’ chatbot is rolling out to all users of the app after previously being only available for Snapchat’s premium Snapchat+ subscribers. Snapchat’s My AI chatbot is powered by ChatGPT, and it can do a number of different things, but it has a lot less functionality than ChatGPT.

In short, My AI is capable of offering up recommendations, answering questions, helping you make plans, and more. You can summon My AI when chatting with friends by using the ‘@MyAI’ command, and you can also give it a custom name as well as a Bitmoji if you’d like your AI to seem a little bit more personable, too. Though it is powered by ChatGPT, though, it’s not necessarily the same thing.

The idea with My AI is to help you with your social life. You can use it to look up a restaurant or event, get some directions, check out a list of things you can do for fun that won’t break the bank, etcetera. Put simply, this is a more casual, family-friendly implementation of AI than something more robust like ChatGPT. Considering it’s personalizable, it can even appeal to a younger audience, too.

My AI isn’t exactly the most revolutionary implementation of AI technology, but on the other hand, it doesn’t exactly seem like another step down a path leading to the possibly inevitable rise of the robots, either. Plus, Snapchat isn’t exactly a platform where people are interested in researching complicated topics or generating AI poetry, either, so this AI chatbot feels like a good fit. If you’re interested, simply load up Snapchat and have a look.