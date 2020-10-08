AMD reveals Ryzen 9 5950X and calls it the ‘ultimate processor for gaming’

AMD has officially revealed the Ryzen 9 5950X processor, which AMD has labelled as the ultimate desktop processor for both content creation and gaming.

The Ryzen 9 5950X is the most powerful processor in AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 range, which is built upon the next-gen Zen 3 architecture.

The flagship processor features 12 cores and 24 threads, with boost frequencies up to 4.9GHZ. AMD claims the Ryzen 9 5950X has broken the Cinebench R20 single-threaded record with a score of 640. AMD also revealed the new chip sees a 105W TDP (thermal design power).

Related: Ryzen 5000

The Ryzen 9 5950X supposedly sees up to 29% gaming performance gains on its Ryzen 3000 counterpart. Content creation has also seen substantial improvements, with 13% performance superiority for video editing (via Adobe Premiere Pro) compared to the Intel i9-10900K.

The Ryzen 9 5950X will be priced at $799 (UK pricing to be confirmed), and will be available to buy from 5 November 2020.

AMD revealed three other Ryzen 5000 chips during the showcase, including the Ryzen 5900X (12 core), Ryzen 7 5800X (8 core) and Ryzen 5 5600X (6 core). The Ryzen 9 5900X looks the most impressive of the bunch, boasting a 28% performance boost for Shadow of the Tomb Raider (in Full HD) compared to the Ryzen 9 3900XT.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will cost $549, while the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen Ryzen 5 5600X will be priced at $449 and $299 respectively. All three chips will be released worldwide on 5 November.

Related: AMD Zen 3

Every one of the Ryzen 5000 processors will use the new 7nm+ Zen 3 architecture, which reportedly boasts 19% higher instructions per clock compared to Zen 2.

AMD also announced that its upcoming 5nm Zen 4 processor architecture is still on track, while providing an early sneak peek of its upcoming AMD Big Navi graphics card, which ran Borderlands 3 in 4K at a silky 60fps.

Benchmark data also showed that the Big Navi GPU was cable of hitting 88fps and 73fps in 4K for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Gears of War 5 respectively. Check back to Trusted Reviews on 28 October for more information on the next-gen graphics cards.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…