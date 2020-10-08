AMD reveals Ryzen 9 5950X and calls it the ‘ultimate processor for gaming’

AMD has officially revealed the Ryzen 9 5950X processor, which AMD has labelled as the ultimate desktop processor for both content creation and gaming.
The Ryzen 9 5950X is the most powerful processor in AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 range, which is built upon the next-gen Zen 3 architecture.
The flagship processor features 12 cores and 24 threads, with boost frequencies up to 4.9GHZ. AMD claims the Ryzen 9 5950X has broken the Cinebench R20 single-threaded record with a score of 640. AMD also revealed the new chip sees a 105W TDP (thermal design power).
The Ryzen 9 5950X supposedly sees up to 29% gaming performance gains on its Ryzen 3000 counterpart. Content creation has also seen substantial improvements, with 13% performance superiority for video editing (via Adobe Premiere Pro) compared to the Intel i9-10900K.
The Ryzen 9 5950X will be priced at $799 (UK pricing to be confirmed), and will be available to buy from 5 November 2020.
AMD revealed three other Ryzen 5000 chips during the showcase, including the Ryzen 5900X (12 core), Ryzen 7 5800X (8 core) and Ryzen 5 5600X (6 core). The Ryzen 9 5900X looks the most impressive of the bunch, boasting a 28% performance boost for Shadow of the Tomb Raider (in Full HD) compared to the Ryzen 9 3900XT.
The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will cost $549, while the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen Ryzen 5 5600X will be priced at $449 and $299 respectively. All three chips will be released worldwide on 5 November.
Every one of the Ryzen 5000 processors will use the new 7nm+ Zen 3 architecture, which reportedly boasts 19% higher instructions per clock compared to Zen 2.
AMD also announced that its upcoming 5nm Zen 4 processor architecture is still on track, while providing an early sneak peek of its upcoming AMD Big Navi graphics card, which ran Borderlands 3 in 4K at a silky 60fps.
Benchmark data also showed that the Big Navi GPU was cable of hitting 88fps and 73fps in 4K for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Gears of War 5 respectively. Check back to Trusted Reviews on 28 October for more information on the next-gen graphics cards.