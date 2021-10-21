AMD reveals Ryzen CPU refresh for 2022, offering 15% performance boost

AMD has announced that its existing Zen 3 processors will get a refresh in 2022, reportedly providing a 15% performance boost.

AMD made this announcement in a video celebrating five years of its Zen architecture, with John Taylor (chief marketing officer) suggesting the 15% performance increase is “like a generational uplift”.

This performance boost is seemingly thanks to AMD’s new 3D V-Cache technology, which allows circuits to be stacked on top of each other to enable a greater cache capacity.

One thing that AMD didn’t reveal was whether its entire range of Ryzen 5000 processors will get a refresh next year, or whether it will be reserved to a select few. But with the release supposedly just a few months away, it probably won’t be long until we find out.

AMD confirmed that these Zen 3 processor refreshes are set to launch in early 2022, although will arrive later than Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake processors which are rumoured to be launching in a matter of weeks.

Those waiting for AMD’s Zen 4 chips don’t need to worry though, as the company also confirmed they’re still on track for a 2022 launch. We already know this new generation of Ryzen processors will feature PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, with a sizeable performance boost also expected.

However, you may want to hold off on a Ryzen purchase until the issues with Windows 11 are resolved. TechPowerUp reports that the latest Windows 11 update has seen system latency increased from 17 milliseconds to 31.9 milliseconds. What’s worse, the latency was recorded at a faster 10 milliseconds on Windows 10, showing that upgrading to Windows 11 will actually see a decline in performance if you’re using an AMD CPU.

AMD and Microsoft are both working to resolve this issue. We reckon they should have it fixed long before the new processors launch next year, but it’s still worth keeping an eye on the situation.