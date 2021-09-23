 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon shops to feature QR code-driven fitting rooms

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon reportedly plans to enter the physical retail space with a decidedly high-tech approach to fitting rooms, featuring QR codes and touchscreens.

The online retail giant’s long-held ambitions to move out of the virtual space and onto the high street have been well documented. Now a new report has outlined some of the innovate measures Amazon is looking to implement to improve the shopping experience.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon plans to implement a new browsing and fitting room process that would see the customer scanning all the items they want to try on using their smartphones in conjunction with a QR code system.

Shop assistants would then bring your chosen items to a fitting room for sampling. Once in that fitting room-of-the-future, you would be able to order additional items via an embedded touchscreen, which would be brought to you by said shopping assistants.

Naturally, this being Amazon, there would also be recommendations based on your previous choices.

The report also claims that Amazon has considered the use of automation to help streamline the physical shopping experience. Does this mean robot shopping assistants? The report doesn’t clarify, but our inner 13-year-old sure hopes so, even as the implications for the retail job market provoke a shudder.

You might like…

‘Alexa, should I get a mullet?’ Amazon opens AR-powered London hair salon

‘Alexa, should I get a mullet?’ Amazon opens AR-powered London hair salon

Chris Smith 5 months ago
11 amazing things you probably didn’t know about Amazon.com

11 amazing things you probably didn’t know about Amazon.com

Michael Sawh 6 years ago
5 Amazon announcements that took us by surprise

5 Amazon announcements that took us by surprise

Max Parker 6 years ago

Apparently, these Amazon physical retail outlets will focus mostly on the company’s own clothing brands, while also offering a showcase for brands that sell through Amazon’s website.

It all sounds like Amazon is trying to make the classic shopping experience as much like browsing its website as possible. Rejoice/despair, according to your outlook.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.