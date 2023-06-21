Amazon Prime Day 2023 set for July 11 and 12

Amazon has spilled the beans on the specific dates for Prime Day 2023.

As revealed in an Amazon press release, the online retailer’s major dedicated sales event will take place on July 11 and 12, though of course the early deals will start to trickle in from now.

From a minute past midnight on July 11 to a minute to midnight on July 12, Prime members will be able to capitalise on a bunch of deals across each of the retailer’s many categories. You can already secure deals on a bunch of Amazon gear and services, including 60% off a load of Prime Video movies and TV shows.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

Prime Day tends to offer even better value than Black Friday itself, especially when it comes to Amazon’s own stuff. From June 29, you’ll be able to secure savings of up to 58% on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

New to this year’s event is Prime Experiences, which will enable you to bid for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as visiting the Neighbours set in Australia. Only one Prime member (plus a friend) will win the right to make the trip.

Expect to hear more from Amazon on the other Prime Experiences offerings in the lead up to Prime Day 2023. The retailer says that each experience will be paired with a “great-value Prime Day product”.

If you’re not a Prime member, and haven’t been in the past, you can sign up for a free seven day trial here. Obviously, if you’re hoping to capitalise on that free trial, we’d recommend holding off until July 6.