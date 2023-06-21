Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 set for July 11 and 12

Amazon has spilled the beans on the specific dates for Prime Day 2023.

As revealed in an Amazon press release, the online retailer’s major dedicated sales event will take place on July 11 and 12, though of course the early deals will start to trickle in from now.

From a minute past midnight on July 11 to a minute to midnight on July 12, Prime members will be able to capitalise on a bunch of deals across each of the retailer’s many categories. You can already secure deals on a bunch of Amazon gear and services, including 60% off a load of Prime Video movies and TV shows.

Prime Day tends to offer even better value than Black Friday itself, especially when it comes to Amazon’s own stuff. From June 29, you’ll be able to secure savings of up to 58% on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

New to this year’s event is Prime Experiences, which will enable you to bid for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as visiting the Neighbours set in Australia. Only one Prime member (plus a friend) will win the right to make the trip.

Expect to hear more from Amazon on the other Prime Experiences offerings in the lead up to Prime Day 2023. The retailer says that each experience will be paired with a “great-value Prime Day product”.

If you’re not a Prime member, and haven’t been in the past, you can sign up for a free seven day trial here. Obviously, if you’re hoping to capitalise on that free trial, we’d recommend holding off until July 6.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

