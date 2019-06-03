When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? What to expect in Amazon’s sale

Amazon’s annual sale for faithful Prime subscribers sees major savings on TVs, headphones, SD cards, smartphones, tablets, electric toothbrushes, games consoles and much more. Our hub is here to guide you to the best deals available this Amazon Prime Day.

There are just a few weeks to wait until Prime Day. We’d say that the deals are set to flow forth, but with hundreds of thousands of individual item discounts expected, perhaps ‘flood’ would be a more appropriate word.

Rather than have you waste precious time sifting through all the fine deals that are still out there as the seconds tick down, we’ll be assembling the ones that should matter to you.

Scroll down to find out more about Amazon’s special deals day. In the meantime, we’ll be filling this page with the latest and greatest Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day itself.

What is Prime Day?

The very first Amazon Prime Day took place in 2015, introducing a special day of discounts to those faithful customers who had signed up to the company’s Prime subscription model. This year will be the fifth Amazon Prime Day, and it’ll be the online retailer’s biggest sales event of the year – at least until Black Friday in November.

When is Prime Day 2019?

Amazon has yet to announce the date of this year’s Amazon Prime Day event. But judging from previous Prime Days, we’d wager that it’ll be take place on a Monday in mid July. Amazon Prime Day 2018 took place on Monday July 16, while Amazon Prime Day 2017 took place on Monday 19 July. Looking at the calendar, Monday July 15 sounds like a good bet for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Interestingly, while it’s called Prime Day, the event typically takes place over a period longer than 24 hours. Prime Day 2017 lasted 30 hours, while Prime Day 2018 went on for 36 hours.

What is Amazon Prime?

Let’s back up for a second. What exactly is this Amazon Prime service that somehow warrants a day being named after it?

Amazon Prime is the all-encompassing subscription service offered by mega online retailer Amazon. For £79 a year (or £7.99 per month), you will get free expedited deliveries on millions of Amazon products, as well as free access to the Prime Video streaming service and access to books and music.

Another benefit, of course, is that Prime members get to partake in Amazon Prime Day. Which is what we’re all here for, after all. You can sign up for a 30-day trial, so we’d recommend doing so some time towards the end of June if you haven’t already.

Should I wait for Black Friday 2019?

We’ve already mentioned it, but Amazon Prime Day isn’t actually the ultimate Amazon deals event. That would still be Black Friday, which takes up a whole week later in the year. Which begs the question: should you wait for Black Friday instead of taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day?

No. We don’t think you should. The biggest reason not to is that Black Friday is still months away. Are you really going to go without that item you’ve had your eye on, which has been heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day, just because it might be featured in an even bigger deal in November? No. That would be silly.

Also, while Amazon’s Black Friday event is certainly bigger than Amazon Prime Day by most metrics, the best deals will be found in July’s event. As Fortune reported last year, “76% of the deals on Prime Day 2017 were better than Black Friday”.

