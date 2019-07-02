Another Prime Day exclusive has popped up and it’s offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Leaf your way through hundreds of thousands of books in this early Prime Day deal, giving you three months of Kindle Unlimited completely without charge. Of course, as is the nature of the Amazon exclusive sale, you have to be a Prime Day member to be eligible for this superb rate.

If you’re not though, you can still benefit from Amazon’s three months for £9.99 offer, saving you £13.98 by avoiding that £7.99 a month standard cost.

Prime Day Deal: 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free Sign-Up to Kindle Unlimited for 3 Free Months (or £9.99 for non-Prime Members) This Prime Day, get over a million book titles completely free when you sign up to Kindle Unlimited. Better still, this service comes with the first three months completely free for a limited time only.

Expand your digital library with the limitless possibilities of Kindle Unlimited. With over a million titles available to pursue, bring a diverse selection of books to read right onto one single device. Whether you have a Kindle itself, tablet or smartphone, as long as you have the free Kindle app downloaded you can benefit from diving into fictitious world after fictitious world and beyond with a spectrum of genres, as well as a plethora of non-fiction titles to sift through. Really, the possibilities are, you might say, unlimited.

With Kindle Unlimited you’re not just subject to e-books either. Its library also has a great scope of audiobooks with thousands to pick from, as well as allowing you to flick through glossy magazines right on your device with a number of magazine subscriptions available. If you want to catch up on what’s going on in the world, opt for a magazine, or find the ideal multi-tasking balance by utilising many of the service’s audiobooks.

An incomprehensible amount of reading material, sign up in time for this Amazon Prime Day 2019 event and save a total of £23.97 for the three months of Kindle Unlimited you can get absolutely free. Really, it’s a bookworm’s haven.

