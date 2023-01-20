Amazon Music Unlimited is raising subscription prices in the UK and US

Amazon Music Unlimited has become the latest in a litany of streaming services to hike the prices in the last few months.

From February 21, the Apple Music rival is going up in the US and the UK by £1 and $1 respectively. The individual plan will now cost £9.99/$10.99 per month, while the student plan is £4.99/$5.99 respectively. New subscribers will see the new price immediately.

The increase is now in line with what Apple Music charges subscribers in the US for its individual plan, but still £1 cheaper than the UK price (£9.99 vs $10.99). So, if you’ve been subscribing to Amazon to save a literal buck, Brits still can. However, it this is one price hike too much, here’s how to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited.

Why are the prices going up? Well, Amazon says it’s “to help us bring you even more content and features.” That probably means Amazon is going to be spending more on podcasts, rather than investing in music. However, that’s speculation on our part.

Prime Members will still get Unlimited for £1/$1 cheaper, which doesn’t feel like that great a perk in truth. Amazon does offer Prime members access to the full library of 100 million songs, ad-free in shuffle mode. Previously it was only two million, so that’s definitely worth shouting about.

The paid Music Unlimited subscription features the full catalogue of music, on demand with lossless quality and spatial audio. The single device designed for Echo devices is £4.99, while the family plans is £16.99. Those prices aren’t changing, for now.

Will today’s news encourage you to alter your music streaming service? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.