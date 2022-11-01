 large image

Amazon Music’s 100 million songs go ad-free on Prime, but there’s a catch

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon has opened up the entire Amazon Music catalogue to Prime subscribers, but isn’t completely removing the shackles from the streaming service.

While all 100 million songs will be available for Prime subscribers ad-free, users will still have to listen in shuffle mode, unless they add a Music Unlimited subscription. Before it was only around two million songs available ad-free with unlimited skips to Prime subscribers.

What is does mean is Prime subscribers will be able to access all available songs from an artist, or on an album, or within a playlist, but won’t be able to listen to them in order. You also won’t be able to just pick a song and just hear that unless you keep skipping until you get to it.

While it still falls well short of rivalling the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, it may be a compelling option for existing Prime subscribers who’re looking to trim their digital services budget and don’t mind shuffle mode.

You can still enjoy Taylor Swift’s Midnights album – which incredibly occupied the entire Billboard top 10 this week thanks to its streaming success – in full, you just won’t be able to listen to it in the order Taylor intended it to be heard.

If you want the fully fledged Apple Music rival, you can still get lossless and spatial audio, and the option to listen in any order you please (and Taylor wanted) with a Music Unlimited subscription.

Amazon is also removing ads from some of its library of home grown podcasts within the music app and debuting a new feature called podcast previews. Amazon calls it a “short digestible soundbite” (via The Verge) that will enable listeners to get the gist of what the show is all about before deciding whether to dive into the full episode. Amazon hopes this will be a great aid for content producers seeking to boost discovery.

Of course none of this comes absolutely free. You will need an ongoing Amazon Prime subscription to be able to access all of that ad-free music and podcasts.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

