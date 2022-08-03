How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

Decided to stop using Amazon Music but not sure how to cancel your subscription? Here is the easiest way to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the many ways you can stream music nowadays, alonsgide options like Spotify and Apple Music.

And any Prime mebers actually will recieve a disount, as you can join up to Music Unlimited for just £7.99 a month or £79 a year, while non-Prime members will pay £9.99.

However, whether you’re a new member or not, it’s important to know how you can cancel your subscription.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

What we used

We used a Huawei MateBook 16s running the Amazon webiste

The Short Version

Open up Amazon Music Unlimited

Click on Settings

Click on Your Amazon Music Settings

Tap Cancel subscription

Click Cancel subscription

Click Continue to cancel

Click Continue to cancel

Press Confirm cancellation

Step

1 Open up Amazon Music Unlimited Open up your Amazon Music Unlimited account on a laptop or a phone, though it’s important to note you cannot cancel your membership from the app. Step

2 Click on Settings Click on the Settings button. It looks like a cog and sits in the top right corner. Step

3 Click on Your Amazon Music Settings Click on the option that says Your Amazon Music Settings. Step

4 Tap Cancel subscription Your Amazon Music Settings will take you to a new webpage. Once on it, click on the button that says Cancel subscription. Step

5 Click Cancel subscription A pop-up menu will appear. Click on the button that says Cancel subscription. Step

6 Click Continue to cancel You will be taken to a new page. Click on the Continue to cancel button again. Step

7 Click Continue to cancel Press the Continue to cancel button again. If you want, you can change your membership to be billed annnually, as this will be offered during the cancelation process. Step

8 Press Confirm to cancel Once on the last page, click on Confirm to cancel to fully cancel your membership. You will still have access to your current Amazon Music Unlimited plan until you reach the end of your billing cycle, this will be shown on the last page.