How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Decided to stop using Amazon Music but not sure how to cancel your subscription? Here is the easiest way to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the many ways you can stream music nowadays, alonsgide options like Spotify and Apple Music.

And any Prime mebers actually will recieve a disount, as you can join up to Music Unlimited for just £7.99 a month or £79 a year, while non-Prime members will pay £9.99.

However, whether you’re a new member or not, it’s important to know how you can cancel your subscription.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up Amazon Music Unlimited
  • Click on Settings
  • Click on Your Amazon Music Settings
  • Tap Cancel subscription
  • Click Cancel subscription
  • Click Continue to cancel
  • Click Continue to cancel
  • Press Confirm cancellation

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Amazon Music Unlimited

    Open up your Amazon Music Unlimited account on a laptop or a phone, though it’s important to note you cannot cancel your membership from the app. Amazon Music Unlimited homepage

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Settings

    Click on the Settings button. It looks like a cog and sits in the top right corner. Settings button on Amazon Music Unlimited

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Your Amazon Music Settings

    Click on the option that says Your Amazon Music Settings.The Options in Amazon Music Settings

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Cancel subscription

    Your Amazon Music Settings will take you to a new webpage. Once on it, click on the button that says Cancel subscription.The billing options on Amazon Music Unlimited

  5. Step
    5

    Click Cancel subscription

    A pop-up menu will appear. Click on the button that says Cancel subscription.The cancel membership button on music unlimited

  6. Step
    6

    Click Continue to cancel

    You will be taken to a new page. Click on the Continue to cancel button again.cancellation process or music unlimited

  7. Step
    7

    Click Continue to cancel

    Press the Continue to cancel button again. If you want, you can change your membership to be billed annnually, as this will be offered during the cancelation process. Cancellation process for Amaazon music unlimited

  8. Step
    8

    Press Confirm to cancel

    Once on the last page, click on Confirm to cancel to fully cancel your membership. You will still have access to your current Amazon Music Unlimited plan until you reach the end of your billing cycle, this will be shown on the last page. Final cancel page for amazon music unlimited

FAQs

Is there a discount for Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members?

Yes, Prime members are treated to a small discount if they want to sign up for Music Unlimited, with the Prime cost being £7.99 a month, while non-Prime members will pay £9.99 a month.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

