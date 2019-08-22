Amazon Music is coming to Garmin smartwatches – here’s how to get it

Amazon Music has finally made its way to smartwatches – unfortunately for some, the rollout is limited to select Garmin devices. However, if you have one, you’re in luck.

Amazon is the latest in a line of music services to make it onto Garmin smartwatches. The release follows Spotify, Deezer and iHeart Radio.

According to BusinessWire, the Garmin Amazon Music app is now available for the following smartwatches:

D2 Delta

D2 Delta PX

D2 Delta S

Forerunner 245 Music

Forerunner 645 Music

Forerunner 945

Fēnix 5 Plus

Fēnix 5S Plus

Fēnix 5X Plus

MARQ Athlete

MARQ Aviator

MARQ Captain

MARQ Driver

MARQ Expedition

Vívoactive 3 Music

To get the Amazon Music app on your Garmin, simply head to the Connect IQ store on your watch. Find the Amazon Music app – and download.

If you are a subscriber to Amazon Prime, then Amazon Music is accessible to you already for no extra price. With the Amazon Music that comes with Prime, you get two million songs to choose from.

To get a more comprehensive selection, you need to sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited. Amazon Music Unlimited can also be accessed via the Garmin Amazon Music app.

If you are a Garmin fanatic or fancy waiting for the next round of its smartwatches before you jump in, recent leaks have revealed that a big shakeup is coming.

Garmin appears set to refresh its staple Vivoactive and Vivomove lines in the coming months. The changes show off a redesign rather than just a small update for the next-generation. Garmin is also launching a new line – which looks squarely aimed at taking on the Apple Watch – the Garmin Venu series.

While Garmin is a popular fitness tracking and smartwatch brand, it was recently revealed the company only makes up 7% of the wearable market. The figure itself doesn’t seem too bad, but it’s down from 8.4% the year prior.

