Amazon leaks new Kindle Paperwhite 5 with huge upgrades

Amazon has seemingly leaked details of an unannounced update to its excellent Kindle Paperwhite e-reader highlighting a number of new features.

According to reports from GoodEReader, Amazon looks set to announce a duo of new Kindle Paperwhite models soon including a ‘Signature Edition’ that touts wireless charging.

Both the updated Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition will feature larger 6.8-inch displays according to the leaked comparison charts, along with 17 LEDS to provide light for the display.

These new LEDs will offer a huge upgrade and a more even light distribution as the previous model only had 5 LEDs. GoodEReader also reports the warm light Amazon debuted with the latest Oasis models will make its way to the Paperwhite.

It looks as though the Signature Edition of the Paperwhite 5 will set itself apart from the regular model by offering wireless charging and sensors to automatically adjust the light depending on the environment.

Adding wireless charging to a Kindle might seem an odd upgrade, however it makes sense here as Amazon previously updated its Fire tablet with the same feature.

What’s new for the Signature Edition?

The pricier Signature Edition will also up the 8GB of internal storage to 32GB. While this won’t make much difference for books as they tend to be very small sizes, it will allow for more Audible audiobooks to be downloaded and stored on the Kindle.

The leaked listing on the Canadian Amazon site shows the basic Paperwhite price as $149.99 and Signature Edition at $209.99.

One thing notably missing from these leaked specs is any indication of whether or not the new Kindles will swap the outdated micro USB connector for the more modern USB C version.

This leak comes just a week after Amazon announced a whole new UI would be coming to its Kindle models and just a few days after I wrote how much new Kindle hardware was needed.