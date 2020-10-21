Amazon just announced new hands-free capabilities for Fire TV

Amazon has unveiled some exciting new updates to Fire TV, including support for search, music and Echo Show-like visual experiences when you pair your TV with any Alexa device.

You can now use voice commands to navigate Fire TV menus and pick something to watch using just your voice. For example, if you’re after a comedy say “Alexa, find comedies” to see a list of available movies. Then say “Alexa, select #4” to choose a film or, if you’re unsure about your selection, say “Alexa, play the trailer” to see a preview first.

Related: New Fire TV Stick announced with support for HDR and Atmos

You can even jump to specific locations with commands like “Alexa, show me my watchlist” or return to your home screen by saying “Alexa, go home”.

It isn’t just TV and movies you can now control with your voice either. Amazon has introduced hands-free support for music with the Amazon Music and Spotify apps. Simply say “Alexa, play…” followed by your favourite song and finish the command off with “on Fire TV”.

Once a song is playing you can control tunes without calling on Fire TV. Just say “Alexa, next song”, “Alexa, pause” or “Alexa, show me songs by Beyoncé” to listen through Fire TV.

Related: Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite

The third update regarding Alexa capabilities coming to Fire TV related to turning your TV screen into an Echo Show-like visual experience. Alexa will display visual responses when you ask her something. So, say “Alexa, show me” followed by your request and you’ll see answers and info visually displayed on the screen.

A few examples of this include, “Show me my calendar”, “Show me the weather” and “Show me sushi restaurants near me”.

The new voice commands are available now. All you need is an Alexa-enabled device and Fire TV. To pair the two, simply ask Alexa to play any title on Fire TV.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …