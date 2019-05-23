Fire Watch leaks: Amazon’s Apple Watch rival will understand human emotion

Amazon’s working on a mysterious new ‘Fire Watch’ wearable to take on the Apple Watch , according to fresh reports.

Bloomberg reported sources familiar confirmed the company is working on a “wrist worn gadget” on Thursday. The gadget is reportedly being developed by the team behind the company’s Fire Phone, Echo Smart Speaker and Alexa digital assistant.

Details about its specific hardware and design were not included in the report, but it will reportedly target the same “wellness” segment of the market as the Apple Watch 4 and feature “voice activation” services that can understand and respond to human emotions.

The report doesn’t specify if the device will ever get a consumer release. But there have been rumblings Amazon’s planning on getting into the wearable market for quite a long time. The move would also make sense given Amazon’s current push to grow its Alexa platform, which acts an entry point into its shopping ecosystem.

If it does get a consumer release, the fabled Fire Watch, will have some pretty stiff competition. The Apple Watch is currently listed by most analyst houses as the undisputed top seller in the wearable market. CCS Insights list it as a “halo” product that will continue to grow its market share for quite some time in its latest Optimistic Outlook for Wearables report in March.

The company’s latest Apple Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches money can buy. Highlights include its stellar fitness tracking features, which include fall detection, and robust app portfolio. As mobile editor Max Parker noted in his in-depth Apple Watch 4 review:

“Apple Watch Series 4 is not only the most impressive Apple Watch yet, but is comfortably the most fully featured smartwatch I have ever tested. It’s Apple’s best, most thought-out release in years. It’s a masterful combination of design; genuinely useful features and an impressive ecosystem.”