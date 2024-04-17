Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet price has been drastically reduced

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is the best rival to the classic iPad from Amazon and we’re enthused to see such a great deal on the company’s most powerful tablet.

Right now the retailer is selling the Fire Max 11 tablet for just £164.99, which is a 34% saving on the RRP of £249.99.

Fire Max 11 is a stone cold bargain Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet is just £164.99 for a limited time, which is more than a third off the RRP. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £169.99 View Deal

It’s a limited time deal and comes with free Prime delivery, so waste no time if you feel this tablet could be for you. Amazon is also promising a 3 month subscription to Kindle Unlimited for no extra cash when you buy a Fire Tablet right now, so you can’t say fairer than that. You’ll see the details on the product page.

Our reviewer praised the solid 2K, 11-inch display, which he said was ideal for streaming on Netflix. The loud, room filling speaker was a bonus. There’s also enough power from the octa-core processor to manage every day tasks. This model has 64GB of storage with 4GB of RAM and a 14-hour battery life.

The model runs the Fire OS, just like the rest of the Fire TV collection from Amazon. You’ll get access to all of your favourite streaming apps – like Spotify, BBC iPlayer, itvX, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, FreeVee, TikTok and loads more.

There’s also plenty of productivity options too, with Microsoft apps on board – that means Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Teams via a Microsoft 365 subscription. There are also keyboard and stylus accessories available for your productivity needs too.

However, our reviewer says you probably shouldn’t rely on this for work. He believes you should buy this tablet if you’re looking for an affordable tablet for streaming.

He added: “The Amazon Fire Max 11’s 11-inch 2K display makes it ideal for streaming and gaming – as long as the app’s available on the Appstore.”