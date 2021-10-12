Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 fitness smartwatch series announced

Zepp Health has announced three new smartwatches in the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro (pictured) leads the pack with a premium design and a large circular 1.45-inch OLED display. It also packs in Bluetooth call support, Wi-Fi, and local music storage (2.3GB), as well as a mic for Alexa and offline voice assistant support.

The Amazfit GTR 3 doesn’t give you any of those extras, but does give you a more compact 1.39-inch OLED display. Both watches pack GPS.

The GTS 3 is the sole square member of the family, much like the Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, with a 1.75-inch AMOLED panel. Its feature set is largely the same as the GTR 3 Pro.

One stand-out shared feature for the two GTR models is a 450mAh battery which, in the case of the Amazfit GTR 3 at least, provides an impressive 21-day battery life. Zepp claims that it’ll only stretch to 12 days on the more advanced GTR 3 Pro, which is the same figure as you’ll get with the much smaller 250mAh battery in the GTS 3 Pro.

All three fitness-focused smartwatches work equally well across Android and iOS devices, feeding into the likes of Apple Health and Google Fit.

They also share the same Zepp OS and the brand’s navigation crown, as well as access to more than 150 sports tracking modes and automatic fitness recognition.

You’ll get Zepp’s new BioTracker PPG 3.0 in all three too, which can obtain your heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress levels, and breathing rate in just 45 seconds.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is available to buy now for £179 / $229.99 / €199.99, while the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTR 3 cost £149 / $179.99 / €149.99 each.