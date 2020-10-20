AirTags leak provides some surprising details

The rumoured Apple AirTags Bluetooth object trackers could arrive in two sizes, according to tweets from an Apple leaker growing in prominence and reliability.

The oft-cryptic L0vetodream sent out a pair of tweets on Tuesday hinting at larger and smaller options for the AirTags, which now look set to launch in 2021.

The first tweet referred to a “big one” and a “small one” that would be coming soon. They followed it up a little later with tweet, reading “tag TAG”. Thus the inference he was referring about AirTags in multiple sizes (via MacRumors).

This is the first time we’ve heard that Apple may be planning more than one size for the Tile-like trackers, which would enable users to keep tabs on their valuable items via the Find My app.

It’s thought users will carry them in their wallets, attach them to keys, place them inside guitar cases and so on. Rumours have suggested the gigantic network of iPhone users around the world will be able to alert users to the location of their lost devices, once they’re out of Bluetooth range.

In terms of design, the AirTags are likely to be silver discs, slim enough to easily slide into a wallet. Some reports have likened them to the size of a bottle cap.

As for when the AirTags will arrive, recent rumours have suggested they may not launch until March 2021. Given we initially expected these to arrive at WWDC back in June 2020, we feel like these are a long time coming.

They were once again MIA at the recent iPhone 12 event in early October, where many observers had tipped a launch to accompany the new handset. For now, Apple users can still rely on the wide-range of sizes and shapes of Tile trackers which, for the time being are the main game in town.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …