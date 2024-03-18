AirPods 4 with AirPods Pro-like features coming September – report

Apple will introduce a major refresh of its AirPods audio line-up later this year, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

While the AirPods Pro will remain unchanged this year, Apple plans to replace both the second and third generations of its standard AirPods earbuds as well as the AirPods Max over-ear buds.

Well connected Apple reporter Mark Gurman claims both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 will be phased out this year with AirPods 4 models that are “differentiated” from each other, but will sit below AirPods Pro.

Gurman says the pricing will be similar to the £129 and £169 (£179 with MagSafe charging case) of the current models, but there’ll be plenty of higher-end features.

The higher-end version will get noise cancellation, as well as the charging case with speakers that’ll enable it to be discovered via Apple’s Find My app. These are, essentially, Pro features.

According to Gurman, they’re also likely to be USB-C rechargeable, continuing Apple’s phasing-out of Lightning ports that began with the latest AirPods Pro update last year. The fit will be improved too, the sources say, but with Apple keeping the replaceable tips the preserve of AirPods Pro.

As well as the in-ear buds, Apple also plans to refine the AirPods Max with USB-C charging and new colourways. They’ll be among the only changes, Gurman says. Considering that model would be best served by an overhaul that makes lossless audio over wireless possible, that would be somewhat of a disappointment.

The next AirPods Pro will arrive next year, the report says.