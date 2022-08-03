AEW: Fight Forever reveal is amazing news for fans of wrestling’s best ever games

Wrestling games have come full (squared) circle with the news THQ Nordic and Yukes are behind the forthcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game.

The publisher aka THQ is responsible some of the best WWF(E) and WCW games of yesteryear and is tag-teaming up with former WWE game developer Yukes for the long-awaited sim from the All Elite Wrestling crew. Stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will front the game.

While there’s no release date yet, we do know loads more about the game now. There’s some screenshots, the first teaser trailer (albeit one that shows nothing) and news on a raft of game modes.

According to a press release, grappling gamers will be able to take part in single matches, tag-team, three-way, four-way, ladder matches, battle royale matches, falls count anywhere matches, unsanctioned lights out matches and *gulps* exploding barbed wired death matches. There’ll also be online co-op modes where wrestlers can perform special sequences of moves too.

There’s a career mode and a deep create-a-wrestler feature that includes move-sets, entrances and arenas. The announcement says: “AEW: Fight Forever’s deep career mode highlights the fun and personality of an All Elite Wrestler’s life on the road. Players can create and develop their own wrestler who joins the AEW roster and appears in matches and stories over an event schedule. Points are earned by winning matches and fulfilling certain objectives which can then be used to enhance their wrestler’s stats.”

One of AEW’s top stars Kenny Omega is heavily involved in the game and says: “One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever.

“Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games—there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW: Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over.”

There’ll be a showcase of the game on August 12, where we’ll probably learn much more. However, we know the game will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Steam), and Nintendo Switch.

In another life, THQ was involved in hit wrestling games like WWF No Mercy for the N64, WWF Smackdown for PS1, SmackDown vs Raw, and WCW/NWO Revenge for N64.